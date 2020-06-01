Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 1 2020 6:29pm 02:01 Parents encouraged to speak to children about anti-Black racism With recent protests across North America, parents are being encouraged to open up dialogue with the children and begin discussing anti-Black racism. Morganne Campbell reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014128/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014128/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?