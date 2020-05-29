Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 29 2020 6:35pm 01:44 Man charged after racist rant caught on camera in Brampton The video appears to show a man yelling racial slurs at a family in their home. The man was later charged by Peel Regional Police. Albert Delitala reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7005865/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7005865/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?