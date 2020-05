Responding to Global Toronto Queen’s Park bureau chief Travis Dhanraj’s question on the provincial government’s early inaction on the long-term care homes crisis after the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) report was released, despite around 45 inspections done in those homes since 2018, Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said homes been suffering from a staffing crisis with personal support workers for years. Fullerton added the ministry is addressing this issue through an expert panel.