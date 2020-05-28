Global News Morning Saskatoon May 28 2020 10:37am 04:06 Adopt a Pet: Morris the cat Morris the cat is a new addition to the Saskatoon SPCA ready to be taken home to a quiet place and a reminder about leaving pets in vehicles over the spring and summer time. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6997041/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6997041/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?