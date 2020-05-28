Global News Morning Montreal May 28 2020 8:26am 04:36 The state of professional theatre in Montreal The performing arts have been hit harder than nearly any other industry in Montreal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatre contributor Richard “Bugs” Burnett joins Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6996479/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6996479/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?