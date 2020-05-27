Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 27 2020 7:48pm 02:02 City of Edmonton takes steps to help local business community A new $5 million grant program – one of several measures to help restart the economy – has been approved by the City of Edmonton. Vinesh Pratap has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995255/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995255/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?