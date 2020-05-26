Global News Morning Saskatoon May 26 2020 10:03am 04:46 Update on Vido-Intervac’s COVID-19 vaccine VIDO-InterVac director and CEO Dr. Volker Gerdts joins Global Morning News to share the next steps in the process following a major milestone in their development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6986427/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6986427/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?