Tourism Kelowna launches Explore Kelowna campaign to help industry recover from pandemic

It is shaping up to be unlike any other tourism season we’ve seen, With pandemic-related travel restrictions still in place and many people choosing to stay close to home, tourism-reliant businesses in the Okanagan are bracing for what’s to come. Tourism Kelowna urging residents on this first day of national tourism week that being a tourist in your hometown could make a big difference in helping the industry recover. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.