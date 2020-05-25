Sports May 25 2020 6:57pm 02:24 COVID-19 cancels Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inductions With an uncertain future ahead when it comes to holding large public gatherings, the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame has cancelled this year’s induction ceremony completely. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6985173/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6985173/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?