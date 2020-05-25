Canada May 25 2020 4:44pm 01:57 No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire This weekend’s massive fire in Porters Lake displaced 1,000 people from their homes. Luckily, no lives or homes were lost. Alexa MacLean has more. Porters Lake residents back in their homes after being forced out by weekend forest fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6984507/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6984507/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?