Global News Hour at 6 BC May 23 2020 10:17pm 02:08 B.C. dairy farm hosts ‘SaFarmi’ drive-thru With physical distancing in place for the foreseeable future, a B.C. dairy farm is offering a unique ‘SaFarmi’ staycation option. Paul Johnson explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6979692/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6979692/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?