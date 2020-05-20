Global News at Noon Edmonton May 20 2020 4:07pm 05:03 Spring vegetables bring life back to home cooking Tired of baking bread and making soup? From his home kitchen, Dan Clapson of Eat North shows us how to make the most out of the earliest local vegetables. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6965416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6965416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?