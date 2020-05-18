Global News at Noon Toronto May 18 2020 12:14pm 02:24 Coronavirus: Some Ontario retail stores preparing to reopen Tuesday As Ontario enters Stage One of its reopening plan on Tuesday, many retailers are working hard to prepare to open their doors to the new reality. Miranda Anthistle has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6956099/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6956099/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?