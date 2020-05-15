Sturgis North CEO under investigation by BC Securities Commission for third time

Ray Sasseville is the target of a B.C. Securities investigation as are companies associated with him, including Talking Stick Media, YourStick.com Media, Rockin Bike Motorcycle Manufacturing and Sturgis Canada Festival. Jonathon S. Reidar is also under investigation in connection to Sasseville’s alleged “possible violations of the registration and prospectus requirements of the Securities Act and a possible breach of a prior BCSC order.”