Canada
May 15 2020 4:01pm
01:51

Coronavirus outbreak: All summer recreational programs, camps for children cancelled in Toronto

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced Friday that summer recreational programs and camps for children will be cancelled in order to protect people from COVID-19. This decision was based on advice from Toronto Public Health professionals, said the mayor. City officials are looking into the possibility of providing a modified version of summer day camps, contingent on provincial restrictions being lifted and health conditions in the city being met.

