Global News Hour at 6 BC May 14 2020 10:26pm 01:52 B.C. parks re-open to visitors with restrictions Many provincial parks have re-opened for the long weekend, but as Jennifer Palma reports, there are limits to outdoor adventures. Reopening B.C.: Most provincial parks open for day use only, visitors asked to physically distance <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6947200/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6947200/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?