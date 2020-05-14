Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan expands testing criteria as province reopens
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Thursday the expansion of COVID-19 testing criteria throughout the province as businesses start to reopen. Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said the broadened criteria will pay careful attention to those who are caregivers to people with compromised immune systems, the homeless and vulnerable populations. Testing will also focus on patients restarting paused treatments like cancer care and expectant mothers.