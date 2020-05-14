Global News Morning BC May 14 2020 10:15am 03:31 The PNE looks for help to weather the COVID-19 economic crisis The PNE expects gross revenue losses of up to $52 million dollars this year. PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost discusses how those losses could impact the future of the fair. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6942927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6942927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?