News May 13 2020 7:22pm 01:25 Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19 More than a few changes greeted people attending the Assiniboine Park Zoo’s reopening on Wednesday. Global’s Malika Karim was there and breaks it all down. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6941443/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6941443/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?