Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto partners with Ritual startup to support food services
Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Wednesday that the city is partnering with Ritual, a food ordering and mobile pickup startup, to launch the Ritual ONE program to support food services such as restaurants, grocers, butchers, bakeries and coffee shops to easily accept digital orders from their websites and social media accounts. He added that businesses which sign up before June 1 will receive the service free for life.