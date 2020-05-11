Politics May 11 2020 7:25pm 01:44 Lethbridge city council eliminates 2020 property tax increase due to COVID-19 Lethbridge city council voted in favour of eliminating a 1.8 per cent property tax increase in 2020 on Monday. Danica Ferris has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6931594/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6931594/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?