Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba’s top doctor says province could move to next reopening phase near end of May

Manitoba’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin said on Monday that the province would be watching the number of COVID-19 cases as restrictions are loosened, adding that should they loosen restrictions carefully and thoughtfully, they could move to the next phase of reopening by end of May or early June. He also advised that Manitoba residents will need to recognize it will no longer “be OK” to show up to work or school if a person is just “mildly ill.”