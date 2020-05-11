Global News Morning BC May 11 2020 10:17am 03:51 COVID-19’s impact on children While children have been less likely than adults to be infected with COVID-19 they have been vulnerable to the pandemic in many other ways. A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute looks at how kids are coping. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6928934/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6928934/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?