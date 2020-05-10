Global News at 10 Regina May 10 2020 8:35pm 01:43 Coronavirus: Kids and parents wanting to get back to popular playsites Kids and parents have had to find alternative ways to stay active as popular playsites… the Nutrien Playland and Wonderhub. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6928045/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6928045/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?