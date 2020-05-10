Global News Morning BC May 10 2020 3:29pm 03:26 Mother’s Day Tribute Jay Janower reflects on the importance of maintaining our relationships with moms during these difficult times in his annual Mother’s Day salute. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6927357/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6927357/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?