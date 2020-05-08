Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 8 2020 9:17pm 02:43 Coronavirus outbreak: Brampton poultry plant employees allege COVID-19 outbreak was inevitable A person has died from COVID-19 at Maple Lodge Farms. Employees alleged there weren’t enough preventative measures in place. Kamil Karamali reports. Employees allege unsafe working conditions at Ontario poultry plant with 25 COVID-19 cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6924429/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6924429/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?