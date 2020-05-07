Global News Hour at 6 BC May 7 2020 10:40pm 01:53 Oppenheimer Park homeless success story Jordan Armstrong has the story of one homeless man who was moved out of Oppenheimer Park by the B.C. government, who turned his life around in a matter of days. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6919719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6919719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?