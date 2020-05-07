Consumer May 7 2020 9:00am 07:34 Virtual 3D Tours of Nova Scotia Landmarks A Halifax start-up is creating 3D virtual tours to bring Nova Scotia cultural and educational landmarks to life for house-bound audiences. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6915278/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6915278/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?