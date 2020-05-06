Coronavirus outbreak: Northwood care home residents still at risk even if they test negative for COVID-19

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said workers at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax “are doing what they can” to keep people who test positive for the coronavirus separate from those who test negative for the virus, though often times, residents who test negative “may within a few days test positive.” Global’s Ashley Field said sources have told her their loved ones who’ve tested negative alleged they share rooms with those who’ve tested positive.