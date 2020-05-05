Woman in ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper costume arrested by Lethbridge Police on May 4th

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating the actions of officers who responded to an incident involving an 18-year-old female in a Stormtrooper costume on May the 4th – AKA “Star Wars Day.” A video posted to social media appears to show the arrest, with multiple officers arresting the woman who can clearly be heard crying, while another man shouts “it’s a plastic gun!” in reference to the woman’s prop Stormtrooper blaster rifle. In a statement to media, Lethbridge Police Chief Scott Woods said police are reviewing the video as part of their investigation into whether the officers acted appropriately.