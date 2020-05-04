Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 4 2020 8:16pm 02:30 Fort McMurray boil water advisory in place until September Residents are returning home in Fort McMurray but the municipality says the boil water advisory could be in place until September. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports. Wood Buffalo mayor to ask province, feds for flood relief: ‘We definitely need help’ Fort McMurray flood: Boil water advisory to remain in place until September <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6905016/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6905016/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?