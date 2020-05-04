Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers address acts of vandalism against cell towers in Quebec
Two cell towers in two towns near Montreal were set on fire early Monday morning, following a similar event in the province on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland and Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the acts, believed linked to theories that 5G cell towers are responsible for COVID-19, represent a need for public health officials and elected politicians to do a better job disseminating accurate information about the virus.