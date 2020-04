Quebec’s deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault reported 79 new deaths related to COVID-19, for a total of 1,761 deaths in Quebec as of Wednesday. She also reported an increase of 837 new confirmed cases for a total of 26,594 COVID-19 cases province-wide. She said that 1,648 people were hospitalized from COVID-19, which is an increase of 23 cases in the past 24 hours