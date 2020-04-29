Global News Morning Saskatoon April 29 2020 10:03am 03:38 Medic Minute: The lasting impact COVID-19 will have on paramedics The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be realized for some time, however, in the medical field, paramedic Troy Davies has seen drastic changes over the past 30 days. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6881730/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6881730/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?