Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan to use data modelling to inform province when elective procedures could restart
When asked about when postponed elective surgeries or medical services are likely to come back in Saskatchewan, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Scott Livingstone, on Tuesday said an exact time frame cannot be defined, and by using data modelling, the province will be informed when the best time to open up the system will be. About 3,800 surgeries have been delayed in the province due to the pandemic, said Livingstone.