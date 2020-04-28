Nova Scotia shooting: Police provide more detailed timeline of gunman’s movement on Saturday night

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell provided a more detailed timeline of what happened on April 18 and April 19, which filled in some details that were missing from a timeline he provided Friday. The killings started in Portapique, N.S., and continued for the next 13 hours across a swath of northern and central Nova Scotia. Campbell said investigators have established the gunman drove out of Portapique, crossing a field to avoid the only road, within minutes of police arriving on the scene. He said the first police unit arrived at 10:26 p.m. and a resident saw what looked like a police vehicle crossing the field at around 10:35 p.m. They have established that he drove from there to Debert, where he remained until the next morning.