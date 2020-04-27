Alberta April 27 2020 12:44pm 01:11 Fort McMurray flooding near Clearwater Drive Several areas of Fort McMurray were under mandatory evacuation order Monday, as water levels continued to rise. This video was taken Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Clearwater Drive area. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6872984/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6872984/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?