Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba official says some hospitals to increase surgical capacities, virtual connections for families

Lanette Siragusa, Manitoba’s chief nursing officer, said on Friday that several health centres will be ramping up their surgery capacity, which had been pared down due to the COVID-19 pandemic to now include neurosurgery, vascular surgery, urgent cataracts, orthopedic and cancer cases. She said various hospitals were also looking at or already had begun connecting patients in intensive care with loved ones, as in-person visits are still not permitted.