Saskatchewan April 23 2020 7:08pm 01:10 Manitoba’s re-opening plan to follow Saskatchewan’s Health officials in Manitoba say the plan to gradually re-open the province will be similar to that revealed in Saskatchewan today. Global’s Marney Blunt has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861014/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861014/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?