Economy April 23 2020 11:02am 02:24 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – April 23, 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses industries that bounced back on the markets and explains how many job losses the United States has seen. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6857823/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6857823/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?