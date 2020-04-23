Global News Morning Saskatoon April 23 2020 10:14am 03:20 Adopt a Pet: Only a few cats currently available at the Saskatoon SPCA The Saskatoon SPCA has had a high adoption rate during the COVID-19 pandemic so if your interested in adding a member to your family checkout their website. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6857584/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6857584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?