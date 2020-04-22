Global News Morning BC April 22 2020 10:34am 03:18 The Future of Work: Freelancing and the gig economy Conference Board of Canada Chief Economist Pedro Antunes explains how gig economy workers have been impacted by the pandemic and how this may change the growth of this type of working arrangement. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6852324/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6852324/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?