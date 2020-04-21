Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto mayor says city’s economy affects provincial, national economies

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday that the economic damage done by COVID-19 to the Toronto metropolitan area threatens provincial and national economies. He said that the Toronto metropolitan area alone is projected to lose some 355,000 jobs and 28 per cent of its GDP, along with $894 million in revenue and loss wages, $3.7 million in revenue losses for businesses. He added that a strong recovery in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) is crucial to heal the economic damage done by COVID-19.