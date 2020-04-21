Global News Morning Montreal April 21 2020 9:47am 04:21 Keeping kids fit from home The founder of a West Island fitness centre is offering free fitness classes for families and individuals for those stuck at home during the pandemic. Amen Iseghohi talks to Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6846443/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6846443/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?