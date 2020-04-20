Preventing ear pain from face masks

A University of British Columbia Okanagan, School of Engineering instructor is trying to make a difference anywhere and everywhere he can when it comes to Covid-19.

Ray Taheri has been busy for the last month making personal protective equipment of PPE for B.C.’s frontline healthcare workers.

Now the Ph.D. engineer’s latest innovation is making a big difference for some essential service workers, even though it is only a little piece of plastic.

Taheri’s polymer hairband for face masks, reduces the need for the masks’ elastic bands to rest on the back of a person’s ears.

Instead clipping on to the numerous clips available on the 3D printed plastic device.