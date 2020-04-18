Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
Coronavirus
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Lifestyle
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
29 minutes ago
One World: Together at Home live concert special
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 18 2020 11:33pm
07:37
Global News at 6: Apr 18
Global News at 6 on Global Toronto for Saturday, April 18, 2020.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6838683/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6838683/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Global News at 6: Apr 11
08:11
Global News at 6: Apr 12
06:17
Global News at 6: Mar 1
07:53
Global News at 6: Apr 5
09:07
Global News at 5:30: Apr 6
38:53
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario minister gives update on new long-term care facilities protection plan
01:20
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier announces new penalties for price gouging
02:08
Video Home
42:03
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 17
43:02
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 16
42:35
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 15
41:08
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 14
42:24
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 13
06:17
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 6: Apr 12
08:11
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 6: Apr 11
36:28
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 10
03:03
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Ontario province updates COVID-19 situation
02:29
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Chalk a message about the importance of healthy relationships not domestic violence
35:24
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 8
36:57
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 7
38:53
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 6
31:55
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 3
02:00
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Number of cases of COVID-19 expected to rise, questions raised around hospital preparedness
01:23
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Ontario government releases COVID-19 modelling data
38:34
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 2
02:53
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Toronto to fine social distancing violators $5,000
02:30
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Ontario premier warns of ‘stark’ data on COVID-19, says province is in ‘very serious situation’
35:06
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Apr 1
01:57
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Burlington hospital builds pandemic response unit amid COVID-19 outbreak
02:40
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
No patio season in Toronto amid coronavirus pandemic
34:08
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Mar 31
31:56
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Mar 30
37:09
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Mar 27
01:27
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis
40:18
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Mar 26
01:56
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Ontario government goes into red to fight coronavirus outbreak
41:08
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Global News at 5:30: Mar 25
03:03
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Ontario unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive