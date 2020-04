ET Canada’s Sangita Patel talks to Gord Steinke about upcoming One World: Together At Home — a virtual concert airing on Global Saturday night, featuring Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and many more. She also talked about an ET Canada concert series that starting next week featuring Brett Kissel, Shania Twain and other Canadian country stars.