Global News Hour at 6 BC April 15 2020 11:19pm 01:53 Vancouver art gallery hit by thieves A Vancouver art gallery that’s already reeling from the COVID-19 shutdown has been victimized by a break-in. Rumina Daya reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6825354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6825354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?