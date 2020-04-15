Canada April 15 2020 5:07pm 01:59 N.S. restaurant owners say CERB expansions not enough Restaurant owners in Nova Scotia say CERB expansions will help bring some of their staff back, but more support is needed. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more. N.S. restaurateurs welcome CERB expansion, but call for additional COVID-19 support <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6823671/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6823671/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?