B.C. will oversee temporary foreign workers quarantine

Okanagan agricultural producers are breathing a sigh of relief after the federal government doled out a 50 million dollar Covid-19 life line to the industry on Monday.

And today more good news for those agricultural producers in B.C., who depend upon 10 000 seasonal workers to get their product to market.

The province’s Minister of Agricultural, Lana Popham says B.C. will now be responsible for quarantining new foreign workers that intend to work in the province.